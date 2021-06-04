Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $6.13

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.13 or 0.00016489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $74.95 million and $28.45 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00078766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01008358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.16 or 0.09863623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052505 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,607,138 coins and its circulating supply is 12,232,138 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

