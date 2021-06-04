Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,137 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $46,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Shares of BURL opened at $303.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

