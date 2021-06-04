Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Bytom has a total market cap of $118.64 million and $34.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00477647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,681,792,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,507,307 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

