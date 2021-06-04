C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of AI opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

