Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.