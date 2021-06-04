Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

