Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $209,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

