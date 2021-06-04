Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,879 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

