Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $163,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

NYSE TMST opened at $14.84 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.