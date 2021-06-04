Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $163,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TMST opened at $14.84 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89.
TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
