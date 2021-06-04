Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 110.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 907,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of UDR opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

