Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,336 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $232.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.96.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

