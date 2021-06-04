Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,628,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 991,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

