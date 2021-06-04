Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 463.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

