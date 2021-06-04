Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

