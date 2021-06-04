Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$35.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

