Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 57,279 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The firm has a market cap of C$578.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.07.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.2272484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

