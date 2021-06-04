Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

