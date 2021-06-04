Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.41.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

