Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27).

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

