Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.17.

CPXWF stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

