Capital Power’s (CPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.18.

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.42. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$26.13 and a 1 year high of C$40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

