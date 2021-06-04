CashBet Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $5.60 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.01011147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.10070265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052600 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

