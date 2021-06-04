Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $13.54 million and $402,290.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00999200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.78 or 0.10403855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052614 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

