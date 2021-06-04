CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of CBM Bancorp worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

