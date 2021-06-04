CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of CBM Bancorp worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

