Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$11.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.04.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TSE:CVE opened at C$11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.43 billion and a PE ratio of -41.03. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2823022 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

