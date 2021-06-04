Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 114673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 6.58.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

