Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

