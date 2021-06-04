Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

