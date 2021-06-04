Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CERC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

CERC opened at $2.73 on Friday. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $7,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cerecor by 18.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

