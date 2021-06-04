Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $626,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.