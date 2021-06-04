Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 445 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.