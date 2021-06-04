Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $28,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 75.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 122.2% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.