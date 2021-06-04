Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

EMQQ opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

