CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €134.00 ($157.65) and last traded at €133.00 ($156.47). 4,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.80 ($156.24).

Several research firms have commented on CWC. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $941.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

