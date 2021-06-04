ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Up 6.6%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 33,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,461,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.