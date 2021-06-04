ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHPT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 54,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,230. ChargePoint has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

