Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.24.

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $684.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,566. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

