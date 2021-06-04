Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Boosted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 5.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,109. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.