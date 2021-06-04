Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. 33,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,645,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

