China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 71,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

