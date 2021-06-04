Christopher Fawzy Sells 3,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Woodward alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00.

WWD opened at $126.50 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.