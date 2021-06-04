ChromaDex Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CDXC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

