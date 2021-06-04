CIBC Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$5.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

AAVVF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 107,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.06 million, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 2.03. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

