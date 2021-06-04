CIBC Trims Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$36.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.37.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.75. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$39.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

