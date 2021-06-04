Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $222,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

