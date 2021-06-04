Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $244,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $86,633,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.