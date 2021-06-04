Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $319,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

CBT stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.