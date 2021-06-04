Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

