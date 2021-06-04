Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $113.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

