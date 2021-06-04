Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

